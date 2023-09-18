CLOSE

Sad news for lovers of 90’s R&B music as it’s being reported that Irish Grinstead from the group 702 has passed away.

According to Blavity, the “Steelo” singer passed away at the young age of 43 with her sister, Lemisha Grinstead, announcing the terrible news on Instagram. Posting a black-and-white picture of Irish, Lemisha wrote a heartfelt caption describing her sister saying, “That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

Blavity reports:

702 released its debut album, No Doubt, in 1996. “Steelo,” one of the tracks featured on the album, became the theme song for the Nickelodeon series Cousin Skeeter.

The group continued to produce hits after artist Cree La’More replaced Williams. With La’More on the team, 702 released “Pootie Tangin,” a single inspired by the Chris Rock film Pootie Tang. When Williams returned to the group, they released another album, Star.

702 split up in 2006 and reunited 11 years later. The group earned several accolades through the years, including multiple nominations for Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, as well as recognitions for an American Music Award and a BET Award.

The cause of death still isn’t known, but regardless it’s still heart-wrenching to see someone pass away at such a young age.

Missy Elliott who appeared on their hit “Steelo” and co-wrote “Where My Girls At?” took to her X page to give her love and condolences to the Grinstead family during this tragic time.

Prayers up for the Grinstead family.

Rest In Power, Queen. See more reactions to her untimely passing in the gallery.

Irish Grinstead of Group 702 Passes Away At 43, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com