Is Travis Scott Losing His Touch? JACKBOYS 2 Gets Mixed Reviews

Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack collective returned with “JACKBOYS 2.”

The sequel to their 2019 compilation album that introduced fans to standout tracks like “Out West” and “GATTI.” While the original helped catapult several members of the label to wider recognition, the second installment has drawn a far more divided response from fans and critics alike

On the positive side, fans praised the return of SoFaygo, who impressed with energetic performances on “MM3” and “Contest.” Don Toliver, a longtime fan favorite from the label, delivered once again with the catchy and melodic “No Comments,” which many believe could be a summer anthem. These moments reminded listeners of the creative synergy that made the original *JACKBOYS* project so successful.

However, JACKBOYS 2 was not without its misfires. The track “Shyne” has become a point of controversy, especially due to Travis Scott’s bizarre delivery of the line, “Swoop it down, wobble it, wiggle it, whoaaa.” The verse left many listeners confused, with some comparing it to Kanye West’s infamous “Lift Yourself.” For an artist known for his meticulous production and controlled chaos, it felt uncharacteristically silly.

Sheck Wes, once a breakout star of the first *JACKBOYS*, was also criticized for his minimal impact on the project. His lone standout moment came on “ILMB,” a track that didn’t quite connect with audiences. Meanwhile, some fans expressed deeper concerns about Scott’s overall presence on the album, claiming he’s lost the spark that made albums like *ASTROWORLD* so iconic.

Negative commentary on social media even included jokes labeling Travis the “first AI rapper,” and skepticism about his recent diss toward Pusha T on the intro track. Many argued that picking a lyrical fight with a rapper of Pusha’s caliber could backfire. Despite these critiques, *JACKBOYS 2* is expected to chart well, bolstered by the strength of the Cactus Jack brand and Travis Scott’s enduring star power.

Is Travis Scott Losing His Touch? JACKBOYS 2 Gets Mixed Reviews was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.