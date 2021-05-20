Issa Rae Reveals Nipsey Hussle Played Peacemaker In Misunderstanding With Lauren London

In her Vanity Fair cover story , Rae shared a story about the Victory Lap crafter and his skills in extending olive branches.

Nipsey Hussle, the peacemaker? According to Issa Rae, the late rapper helped the media mogul temper problems between herself and Lauren London. Before becoming a big name in Hollywood, Rae landed on the radars of many thanks to her successful YouTube show Awkward Black Girl.

When Issa Rae first brought the show, which served as her launching pad to stardom and would later become Insecure to TV executives, she revealed that they believed that London would be perfect for the lead role instead of her. Rae was quite vocal during interviews in her belief that they didn’t know what they were talking about and how out of touch that suggestion was and in her memoir named London as “Lil Wayne’s baby mama.”

London, understandably, wasn’t too pleased about it, and Rae would later describe her naming the actress as “One of my biggest regrets, naming her,” adding, “She took offense to that.”

While Rae and London’s “beef” quietly simmered, the Insecure star got closer with Hussle. She details in the interview how Hussle took it upon himself to diffuse the situation.

“He was like, ‘You should just talk to her. Let me set it up,’” Rae recalls. Hussle’s intervention would lead to the two women having a much-needed conversation where they came to the realization they were doing to each other what white TV executives do to them all the time.

“It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation,” Rae said. “We had so much in common. She was like, ‘People don’t understand, I’m an awkward Black girl.’ In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, ‘People do the same thing to me.’ I completely get that.”

The revelation has sparked a bit of debate on Twitter with different takes on the situation, pointing out how London’s response claiming to be an awkward Black girl didn’t sit right with them or people defending the ATL star from people using the moment to attack her acting skills.

We’re just happy to see these two Black queens are on good terms.

