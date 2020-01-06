The relationship between Omarion’s baby mama, Apryl Jones, and his B2K bandmate Lil Fizz is apparently over. The dirty macking duo has seemingly called it quits.

The relationship that NOBODY was here for looks to have to come to an end based on the fact that two Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast members have unfollowed and blocked one another on Instagram. Based on today’s relationship standards, that pretty much means they are not rocking with each other anymore. Right?

A quick scan of Jones IG timeline and it’s wholly liberated of any evidence of a relationship between her and Fizz existed. On his page, though there are still photos of them together during happier times, it could be just him being too lazy to take them, or he is holding onto hope.

Welp, Twitter is wasting no time clowning both of them, especially Fizz reminding him that he fumbled the bag for nothing and that Omarion still is very much unbothered. Fizz and the remaining B2K members will not be joining the “Ice Box” singer when the Millenium Tour returns this year. Instead, fans can look forward to seeing Bow Wow, Yin Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, and Ashanti.

Can’t say folks didn’t try to warn you Fizz, you peep all of the reactions to the alleged breakup in the gallery below.

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty

It’s A Wrap: Dirty Macking Duo Apryl & Lil Fizz Seemingly Called It Quits, Twitter Is Roasting Them was originally published on hiphopwired.com