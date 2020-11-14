It’s The Generosity For Us: CupcakKe Fans Clamoring For Rapper’s Giveaways

In these trying times, a little generosity can go quite a long way and one rapper is doing something to help ease the pain just a bit. CupcakKe tweeted out that she’s giving away $1,000 and also a hip-hugging outfit, but some fans are remarking that they’re finding it shady the only time she’s brought up is around these big-hearted giveaway moments.
CupcakKe, a talented rapper out of Chicago known for her provocative lyrics, has used her platform in recent times to assist measures such as donating song proceeds to the Minnesota Bail Fund in support of protestors on the ground in the state during the George Floyd rallies.
On Saturday (Nov. 14), CupcakKe made a simple ask of her fans in order to win the aforementioned goods.
“Giving out 1k just hit retweet now simple,” read the tweet for the cash giveaway.
In another tweet, CupcakKe shared an image of herself in a form-fitting outfit that definitely displayed the goods. In the following quote tweet, she wrote, “RT this if you wear 8 or 8half & I’ll pop in ur dm & ship it to u with it signed.”
Forgive us if this is a normal act of kindness for CupcakKe but if this is a regular occurrence, we’re sorry to have missed the rapper’s related giveaways. Considering everyone is trying to scrape by, this is a really sweet gesture.
CupcakKe’s name has been trending on Twitter since she made the announcement and we have the reactions from the social media service listed out below.
Also, make sure you run up her newest joint below.
Elephant – Single by cupcakKe https://t.co/Dvfq8MY8Nx
— CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) October 9, 2020
Giving out 1k just hit retweet now simple
— CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 14, 2020
https://twitter.com/CupcakKe_rapper/status/1327662203122704385
Photo: Getty
Some of y’all are only Cupcakke fans when she’s giving away money and its not sitting well with me pic.twitter.com/MQWWO6t3as— 𝒥𝑜𝓈𝑒 💕 (@relentIessroyce) November 14, 2020
She was so happy when she charted and it’s the fact that Cupcakke spits harder than half of the industry but y’all only give her the time of day when she’s giving away money. pic.twitter.com/aCo5thDPei— 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓿𝓲𝓮 (@fymSTEVE) November 14, 2020
Me participating in CupcaKKe's giveaways knowing damn well I'm not gonna win anything pic.twitter.com/n73WOhFjOq— ✧Jilly Stan Account✧ (@miracletrending) November 14, 2020
let me know when y’all win bc I know it won’t be me pic.twitter.com/KpkgBngNoy— KΛCE (@bestkace) November 14, 2020
Why I gotta be a size 10 my clown feet having ass pic.twitter.com/HAh7Vy1y4l— Slayyyters Right Tit💅🏼 (@yooinkss) November 14, 2020
I need that 😭😭😭 I need a car ASAP. pic.twitter.com/PcU9LBRcYT— Zaddy (@SmileyTee_13) November 14, 2020
Queen! We need donations to help typhoon victims her in the Philippines 🖤🖤 #UlyssesPH pic.twitter.com/CkfAVqTWxk— sunn (@pusangkalat) November 14, 2020