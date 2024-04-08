Close
J. Cole Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef At Dreamville Festival

J. Cole Addresses Kendrick Lamar “7 Minute Drill” At Dreamville Festival, Xitter Reacts

Published on April 8, 2024
2024 Dreamville Music Festival J. Cole put the Hip-Hop world on notice after firing back at Kendrick Lamar on his surprise project, Might Delete Later. During his set at this year’s Dreamville Festival, J. Cole addressed the beef with K-Dot and said that “7 Minute Drill” will be removed from streaming services in an epic moment of walking it back. J. Cole, 39, took to the stage on the closing night (April 7) of his annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, N.C., and addressed the crowd as he’s often done in the past. The massive elephant roaming through the festival grounds was the shot K-Dot took at Drake and Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” from the pair’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU project.
Taking a moment during his closing set, the Dreamville honcho addressed the crowd and checked himself for taking shots at Lamar and ending the feud, at least from his end. “I’m so proud of that project [Might Delete Later] except for one part,” Cole said onstage. “There’s one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, ‘Man, that’s the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life.’ And, I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n*ggas up there right now like, ‘Nah, don’t do that.’ But, I gotta keep it 100 with y’all. I damn near had a relapse.” Cole admitted to being reactionary at the moment and expressed that he wasn’t pleased by the chatter sparked by his diss track although he framed it as friendly competition. In the end, Cole says he intends to remove “7 Minute Drill” from his latest project while stating he has love for both Kendrick Lamar and Drake. On Xitter, fans are debating who won the mock meat tussle (more on that later) between J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick, the so-called “Big Three” with some declaring winners and losers in a battle that never took off to the degree some seem to think. We’ve got reactions below. — Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

