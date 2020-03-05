J. Prince Smoothly G-Checks Megan Thee Stallion Over Record Label Squabble

Megan Thee Stallion has found herself in the spotlight but this time not for releasing new music but drama related to her current record label situation. After launching a lawsuit against Carl Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan caught the attention of J. Prince, who calmly addressed the situation after being named as a party in the ongoing label matter.
Prince, a fellow Houston native with Megan, was named as an influence on Crawford with the Fever rapper seeking $1 million in damages from 1501 in relation to her 60/40 deal.
As it stands, Megan’s legal team, assumed to be assembled by Roc Nation, believes the 25-year-old star is getting a raw deal and wants to negotiate better terms while Crawford appears to be blindsided. Having seen enough, Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records, hopped on Instagram and broke down the finer points of his involvement and what has been occurring from his vantage point.
From J. Prince’s Instagram:
One of the first things they do is criticize the deal that raised that artist from the dead. These record labels and managers don’t want sh*t to do with these artists until the hard work, risk, sacrifices, and resources have been spent by the little guys. This is the same technique of the culture vultures. I didn’t allow this to happen to me when New York and LA record labels attempted to take my artists- so they labeled me as malicious for fighting back. I didn’t allow it then so I damn sure ain’t gonna allow it to happen to 1501 Records or any of the other independent record labels that I’m associated with.
For the record we have no problem with negotiating with Megan but we do have a problem with dictators. I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions. I don’t think Jay Z is aware of this but only time will tell.
Megan even though she signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me… I understand how lawyers brainwash artist to milk them of funds in lawsuits that they know they can’t win. Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction. Any artist in the music industry will testify that a 40% profit share is a great deal especially for an unestablished artist that til this day has never delivered an album.
On Twitter, folks are chiming in on J. Prince speaking up about the matter, especially since he says their side tried to work with Megan and work out terms. As all of this swirls about, Megan Thee Stallion is prepping new music for this Friday and, so far, hasn’t replied to Prince’s missives.
Check out the reactions from Twitter below.
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS ALERT ‼️Houston we have a problem Megan, along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone get this shit straight. – – Now let’s deal with the root of this issue. The root is a familiar one for me coming from a successful independent record labels perspective. We as independent record labels make many sacrifices along with our artists. After we do all the hard work together with artists, it’s a known fact that major record labels and established managers attempt to poach the fruits of our labor. – – One of the first things they do is criticize the deal that raised that artist from the dead. These record labels and managers don’t want shit to do with these artists until the hard work, risk, sacrifices, and resources have been spent by the little guys. This is the same technique of the culture vultures. I didn’t allow this to happen to me when New York and LA record labels attempted to take my artists- so they labeled me as malicious for fighting back. I didn’t allow it then so I damn sure ain’t gonna allow it to happen to 1501 Records or any of the other independent record labels that I’m associated with. – – For the record we have no problem with negotiating with Megan but we do have a problem with dictators. I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions. I don’t think Jay Z is aware of this but only time will tell. – – Megan even though she signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me… I understand how lawyers brainwash artist to milk them of funds in lawsuits that they know they can’t win. Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction. Any artist in the music industry will testify that a 40% profit share is a great deal especially for an unestablished artist that til this day has never delivered an album. – – To end this I give credit to where credit is due. Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal.
View this post on Instagram
LAST PARAGRAPH FROM PREVIOUS POST‼️ – To end this I give credit to where credit is due. Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal. I extended my hand to meet with Megan, T Farris, and team personally for further negotiations. Unfortunately it never happened even though we’re all in Houston, because she’s being controlled by the very people who started this shit. The homie Carl was an angel in Megan’s eyes when he was spending hundreds of thousands investing in her career. Now that he’s helped her become a successful artist she stopped paying him his percentage and views him as the devil. I’m glad money don’t make me. I make money.
—
Photo: Getty
These rappers hold World Records?
J. Prince Smoothly G-Checks Megan Thee Stallion Over Record Label Squabble was originally published on hiphopwired.com