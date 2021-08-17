Jacksonville Jaguars End Comeback Run For Tim Tebow, Twitter Stares Again In Colin Kaepernick

Tim Tebow , by almost all performance measures, did not have a successful NFL career despite the promise exhibited in his stellar collegiate career. After spending six years away from the sport, Tebow attempted to make a return with his hometown town the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former Florida Gators standout was cut during the preseason.

Back in May, Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars under an entirely different position than he was known for. The former quarterback suited up at the tight end position for the team, which made sense considering his size and past athletic feats. Video of Tebow’s play made its rounds online and folks picked the footage apart. At 34 years of age, Tebow making the team at a demanding position was already a longshot but he seemed to take the news in stride via Twitter.

From Twitter:

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream…

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28

Tebow has spent the last six years as a broadcaster for the SEC Network and has also been pursuing a career in baseball. It appears that Tebow will most likely return to the booth ahead of the college football season but there isn’t any indication he’s going forward with baseball.

Many on Twitter took offense at the fact Tebow got a shot to try out for a squad while Colin Kaepernick still continues to be overlooked by teams who could use someone in his position.

Considering the blow Tim Tebow just suffered, the commentary from Twitter is as intense as expected and we’ve got those reactions below.

