Jake Tapper Blasted On X After Promoting Book Aimed At President Joe Biden’s Alleged Decline

Jake Tapper Slammed Over President Joe Biden Book
Jake Tapper is facing loads of criticism after promoting a book that details the alleged physical and mental decline of President Joe Biden. Despite the CNN anchor’s past defenses of President Joe Biden, many have viewed Jake Tapper’s book as an underhanded play to boost sales and play both sides. Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson of Axios co-wrote Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, which looks at the prior presidential election cycle and the decision for President Biden to attempt to run for a second term. What seemed to turn most heads was that Tapper was seen as a strong advocate for Biden, often defending the president’s performance and praising his efforts to lead to country. Now, it appears that Tapper and Thompson’s book is looking to blast holes in Biden’s legacy, moving away from the praise Tapper once heaped upon the longtime public servant. Naturally, opponents of CNN, mainstream media at large, and Biden himself are delighting in what they’re framing as a contradictory position by Tapper. Others are accusing the anchor of looking to make a quick cash grab at the expense of a man he once defended with fervor and passion on the airwaves. Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again is slated to be released on May 20, 2025. On X, reactions to Jake Tapper’s upcoming book have been cropping up. We’ve got reactions from all sides below. — Photo: Getty
