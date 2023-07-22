Jamie Foxx Finally Speaks On Health, Twitter Elated

CLOSE

Jamie Foxx has finally spoken out himself on the health issues he was recently dealing with and his recovery. Although he didn’t offer specific details on what he suffered through, he explained why he kept intel close and thanked his family and fans for their support.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian took to social media on Friday night (July 22) to explain some of what’s been going on. “First of all I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed man and sent me messages,” said Foxx on Instagram. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man.”

Foxx added he didn’t want people to see him with tubes running out of him but instead laughing and joking. While the world was unaware of just how bad off he actually was, Foxx’s daughter Corrine offered up what little information she could about her father’s health, and debunked any reckless rumors when she could. Nevertheless, she still caught flack. Foxx made sure to thank her for holding him down despite the circumstances.

“To be honest with you my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie save my life,” he added. “So to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people I’m able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. And y’all know they kept it airtight, they ain’t let nothing out, the protected.”

Foxx then showed off his sense of humor while asserting that he was not blind or paralyzed. Fighting back tears, he didn’t specifically say what happened beyond “I went through hell and back” and adding he was very ill and hit some “potholes” during recovery. But clearly, he’s back on the up and up, and we wish him a continued recovery.

Check out reactions to Foxx’s update in the gallery. He is currently starring in They Cloned Tyrone, alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, which recently premiered on Netflix.

