CLOSE

Janelle Monáe has always been a beautiful person and they have long proven that their aims in music were often beyond being superficial. With the release of their new video, Janelle Monáe really hammers home the concept of her new album by way of her racy NSFW video, “Lipstick Lover,” and Twitter’s thirst levels are crazy now.

On Friday (May 12), Janelle Monáe’s name was trending heavily after the release of “Lipstick Lover,” which is a single from her upcoming album, The Age Of Pleasure. The lead-up to the video and single featured clips of Monáe wearing revealing clothing in a pool that barely hid their assets. Further, Monáe is leaning into the sex symbol image and flashed a crowd during a recent concert wearing the same “Pleasure” shirt from the video.

In a recent Apple Music interview, Janelle Monáe, who identifies as nonbinary but uses their own “free ass motherf*cker” pronoun along with they/them and her/she, revealed that The Art Of Pleasure is their attempt to examine through music the things that please her and that she’s ready to experience this side of life by actively chasing.

This mindset is evident throughout the video and reggae-backed groove of “Lipstick Lover,” which features the singer cozying up with a bevy of shapely beauties in bikinis and various stages of undress.

It is a visually arresting video that has sparked tremendous levels of thirst on Twitter, which we’ve captured below. Please sound off in the comments section if we missed any key reactions.

We should also note that while we won’t be posting the age-restricted video in this post, we will urge you to click here and witness “Lipstick Lover” for yourself.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Janelle Monáe Has The Internet Parched Over Sultry “Lipstick Lover” Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Janelle Monáe Has The Internet Parched Over Sultry “Lipstick Lover” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com