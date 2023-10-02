CLOSE

Michael Rubin andcontinue to put the work in to change the criminal system. They hosted a star studded affair in Atlantic City to raise funds for REFORM Alliance.

On Saturday, September 30, the non-profit organization entertained the elite of the elite ranging from entertainment, sports, finance and more at their first ever Casino Night Event was held at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In attendance were the likes of Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Harlow, Kevin Hart, Fabolous, Jayson Tatum, Quavo, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, PJ Tucker, La La Anthony and Alex Rodriguez.

The event included a live blackjack tournament throughout the evening with the final hand being played on stage. Andrew Goldberg, managing partner of TAO GROUP, won the one million dollar pot but was more than a graceful winner by donating $750,000.00 of his winnings to REFORM Alliance. The evening also included a dinner program and a live discussion with Wallo from Million Dollaz Worth Of Game and Kevin Hart.

The podcast host shared his personal experiences with the criminal system and explained why the organization’s cause is so close to his heart. A live auction soon followed where items from Tom Brady, George Condo and Rashid Johnson were sold to the highest bigger. The auction raised almost $8 million dollars. Afterwards the party was officially started with live performances from Fat Joe, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and more.

According to their website, REFORM Alliance aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing. You can read more about their work here.

Check out photos from the event in the gallery.

Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala was originally published on hiphopwired.com