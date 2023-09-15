CLOSE

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai seemed to be one of the more solid celebrity unions today but it appears that things are changing in the Jenkins household. Jeezy has reportedly filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai, who share a young child together after just over two years of marriage.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy, real name Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. It isn’t known what day the rapper and author made the court filing.

Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of the couple’s toddler daughter. According to the outlet, the pair are already legally separated and a prenuptial agreement is also in place.

The couple began dating after Jeezy was a guest on Mai’s former talk show, The Real, where she served as one of the co-hosts. Based on the couple’s public image, it appeared to be a strong relationship but apparently, that perspective is shifted.

A public statement from the pair has yet to be issued.

If Instagram is any indication of pain or heartbreak, none was witnessed on their respective pages, as can be seen in the posts below.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the reactions to the news are pouring in and they’re all over the place. We added some for viewing below. Keep in mind that we’re just reporting what we saw and are not offering further opinions on the matter.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai, X Chimes In With Thoughts was originally published on hiphopwired.com