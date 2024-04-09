Jerrod Carmichael Slammed On X For Slavery, Race Play Joke

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael isn’t afraid to push the envelope with his style of comedy, but his latest joke went too far with Black Xitter, formerly known as Black Twitter. Spotted on TMZ , Jerrod Carmichael is catching some serious flack for his joke on his new HBO Max reality series, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.In the most recent episode, the comedian, who used a previous HBO comedy standup special to come out as gay, joked he partakes in “race-based role-playing” with his white boyfriend. Per TMZ:

The controversial quip came on HBO’s “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” … where JC says, “I sometimes joke to him that our relationship is like that of a slave and a master’s son … who, like, teaches me how to read by candlelight.”

Just that opening line drew some jeers, but Jerrod pressed on, “Yeah, he groans too ’cause he’s a good person. He doesn’t like that f***ing joke. I like that joke. That’s my burden, I think that s***’s hilarious!!’

Black X Users Didn’t Find Anything Funny ABout Carmichael’s Joke

HBO Max cancelled every Black led show on the network so

Jerrod Carmichael

everything i know about

Jerrod Carmichael

has been against my will…”

Niggas like

Jerrod Carmichael

confuse me. If I were into race play, I’d never be the slave. I’d be whipping white bitches and calling it reparations. How you still the slave in YOUR fantasy?” another person added on X.