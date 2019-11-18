JigFL: Colin Kaepernick Sends Workout Video To Each NFL Team, Twitter Notes The Jig

raised eyebrows, then quickly garnered support, for his NFL workout this weekend. Initially, it was thought he was sabotaging himself by moving the location of his workout , but it’s the NFL that’s looking extra funny in the light.

According to TMZ, Kaepernick’s team has already turned around footage of his workout and sent it to all 32 NFL squads.

Reaction to the workout was generally positive, with one scout saying his arm strength is “elite.” Nevertheless, there are doubters, like Stephen A. Smith.

The fact that Colin Kaepernick didn't show up to his original workout location eradicates his points altogether. pic.twitter.com/ROYderTuPw — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 18, 2019

However, word has gone out about the waiver the NFL wanted Kap to sign while the workout was originally supposed to be private. Plenty of credible people there’s no way he should have signed such a document.

Sunday edition of Commercial Law 101: If you’re Colin Kaepernick, under no circumstances do you sign this Release, which could operate as a backdoor waiver of any future collusion claims. Read paras. 2 and 7 together, and you’ll see the problem. (h/t⁦ ⁦@ProFootballTalk⁩) pic.twitter.com/nisSkzuigZ — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) November 17, 2019

The NFL insists that the waiver it demanded Colin Kaepernick sign was standard. Standard, however, doesn't necessarily work in an unusually litigious situation. Meanwhile, SI has obtained Kaepernick's waiver and it couldn't be more different. Key details on the battle of waivers: https://t.co/kG21WcRdAl — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) November 18, 2019

So now his decision to curve the NFL’s planned workout at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility to instead have it at local high school (Southern Crescent Stadium at Charles R. Drew High School) is looking like a smart move. Also, ish is very real when Max Kellerman dismantles Stephen A. Smith’s hot take.

Check out reactions to Kap’s finesse move below.

