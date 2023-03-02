Joe Budden Comes For Michael B. Jordan In Defense Of Black Women, Twitter’s Memory Is Long

CLOSE

Whenever Joe Budden enters the chat, you just know things can go left, rapidly. Case in point, the rapper turned podcaster criticized actor Michael B. Jordan for his now infamous encounter with Lore’l of The Morning Hustle , but his defense of a Black woman didn’t get the all-positive reaction he may have been expecting.

Budden felt that Jordan overstepped when he called out Lore’l for allegedly saying he was corny back when they were both attending the Chad Science Academy in Newark, N.J. Recently on The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden said it was Jordan who was actually corny.

“Dawg, you doing that to a girl is some corny-ni**a sh*t,” said Budden during his rant. “You being Michael B. Jordan, today, allegedly sexiest man alive, all of these blockbuster movies, during your highlight week, You’ve probably never been more visible than you are right this second. And that’s what you do to her? And if I bring back those White girl rumors, then it’s gon’ sound even crazier. Why you talking to our sisters like that on the red carpet when you don’t talk to White bitches like that?”

Now if it was most anyone else saying this, the comments would probably have been taken at face value while fostering healthy debate. However, to say that Budden’s history with women, including allegations of domestic violence, is problematic would be an understatement. And that irony is why Budden’s defense of Lore’l isn’t getting a kumbaya type of response.

Since their encounter on Feb. 23 on the Creed III red carpet, Lore’l has shared receipts that she wasn’t the one who specifically called Jordan corny. But social media doesn’t really focus on fact checks or on the whole truth.

What social media does live for is the slander. And Joe Budden has made himself a target even if he did take up a righteous cause. If you don’t believe us, peep some of the reactions in the gallery. Everyone is catching fire.

