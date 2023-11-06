Joe Budden Sucker Punched In Strip Club, Says Beatdown Rumors Not True

CLOSE

Joe Budden currently occupies one of the top positions in the entertainment podcast space, using his platform to express his typically strong viewpoints. The self-proclaimed “Podfather” says that folks are putting way too much sauce on persisting rumors that the media mogul was beaten inside a strip club and plans to address the issue this week.

Joe Budden, 43, is the host of the wildly popular The Joe Budden Podcast, which covers breaking news, music, and wider entertainment issues twice weekly via his eponymously named network along with an exclusive Patreon page. Recently, Budden addressed the recent woes of DJ Envy and Cesar Pina, both of whom are accused of running a real estate fraud scheme.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Budden’s name began trending and users of the platform connected the incident to Pina’s brother, Luchie Rentals, who confronted Budden recently while the broadcaster was out at dinner with another person. Not known for sharing his location publicly online, Budden often mentions his penchant for visiting strip clubs in the New York region.

While it isn’t known if the recently reported dustup is connected to Budden’s comments, he did confirm that he was sucker punched by an individual inside Dreams nightclub in New York during an Instagram Live session with QueenzFlip which can be viewed below via QueenzFlip’s Quiet Room network.

Budden says that he will address the altercation on a Monday (November 6) episode of The Joe Budden Podcast via Patreon. He went on to tell Flip that the individual got one punch in and they began to fight but said that a wet floor hindered his efforts. From the looks of the video, Budden looks unscathed and unbothered.

We’ve got the reactions from X below.

