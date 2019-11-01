CLOSE
Joyner Lucas’ Eminem-Assisted “What If I Was Gay” Track Leaks, Twitter Demolishes Song

Posted 17 hours ago

Chance the Rapper with musical guest Eminem hosts the 43nd season episode 6 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Joyner Lucas has proven time and again he’s unafraid to use his pen and skill to examine a bevy of topics, and he has a new track out pairing with one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated — and hated — veterans in Eminem. The song, “What If I Was Gay” was teased then released Halloween, and the fan reaction is harsher than expected.

The five-minute track features Lucas rapping from the perspective of a young man contemplating the reaction of him coming out as gay with Slim Shady rapping from the angle of a friend hearing the revelation. Check out the song below.

We’ve scoured Twitter for reactions to the track, which can be read below.

