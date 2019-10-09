CLOSE
HomeNews

JT Of City Girls Out Of Prison, Drops New Single “JT First Day Out” & Twitter Reacts

Posted October 9, 2019

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


JT, born Jatavia Johnson, of the City Girls is finally out of prison. Per hot rapper protocol, the duo dropped a new song called “JT First Day Out.”

Yesterday (Oct 8), her City Girls partner, Yung Miami, announced her release on Instagram, while putting fans on notice.

“YOU BITCHES IN TROUBLE!! MY BITCH HOME! ❤🎈🥰 @thegirljt TONIGHT @ 10PM,” was the caption of a photo of the new singles cover.

 

JT had her own message on the ‘Gram, too. “BITCH IM RIGHT ON TIME FOR THE SEASON CHANGE💧#firstdayout #jtfree,” she wrote.

 

Peep the Twitter reactions to JT getting her freedom back and listen to the Twysted Genius-produced “JT First Day Out” below.

 

JT Of City Girls Out Of Prison, Drops New Single “JT First Day Out” & Twitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Galleries
Sesame Streets Gets Serious About Opioid Crisis Via Character’s Addict Mother
Popular Black Twitter Fave EmoBlackThot Reveals Identity, Apologizes For Pretending To Be Black Woman #EmoBlackThot
Wale Unleashes New LP ‘Wow… That’s Crazy’ & The Twitter Massive Praises The DMV Legend
Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ & Twitter Gathers To Salute The Queen Bee #LilKim9
Clown Wars: Habitual Culture Vulture, YesJulz Gets Sonned By DJ Akademiks On Twitter
Reebok Dropping Question Mid Double Cross, Announces Allen Iverson-Inspired Workshop Series
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close