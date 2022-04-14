CLOSE

, and his popular syndicated reality series Judge Mathis, began its 23rd season in September 2021 and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. On Wednesday, a clip featuring the Detroit native went wide after he claimed to be able to detect of a participant on the show was a former “ crackhead .”

Twitter user @Jo_Pa_Po shared the clip Wednesday (April 13) of Judge Mathis with Mathis speaking to a woman during a hearing. When Mathis asks if she objects, the woman inquires as to what, with Mathis following up with, “You object to the rumor or do you object to being a crackhead” without skipping a beat. The woman says she objects, which causes Mathis to press further. Mathis then says, “I don’t think you are now…you used to be maybe?” which then evolved to the woman admitting that she dabbled in the crack cocaine drug just once.

The woman, who was vehemently denying usage, then suddenly bends to the questioning, saying that she tried the drug one time which sparked Mathis to gleefully declare “I knew I had something going on, I can smell it!” with a hearty laugh between handclaps.

The clip has over a million views on Twitter with folks responding and apparently not realizing Mathis says things like this on the regular. Given that Mathis has the second-longest-running judge show in syndication, his legacy as a no-nonsense figure remains intact as evidenced by the now-viral clip. Beyond the show, Mathis rose to the rank of becoming a Michigan 36th District Court judge after a troubled life on the streets of Detroit.

Check out the reactions to the clip below.

—

Photo: Getty

Judge Greg Mathis Trending After “Crackhead” Clip Goes Wide was originally published on hiphopwired.com