Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas, Twitter Asks What’s In His Cup

Since the beginning of the VERZUZ battles, fans have tossed names into the hat that either made sense or baffled even the most musically-inclined fans. Juicy J is the latest artist who wants to lock horns in the friendly head-to-head competition, but his selection of Nas as an opponent has some fans on Twitter questioning with Juicy J is sipping in his cup.

Earlier Monday (July 27), Juicy J issued the tweet heard around the world, simply writing, “Juicy j vs Nas.”

With immediacy, fans began chiming in with questions, as one should expect, but then the jokes came flying in shortly after once the idea settled in the minds of some.

“The thought of Juicy J playing Ballin against Ether is f*cking hilarious,” one fan wrote under Juicy J’s tweet. Another fan added what may probably be a far more entertaining battle to watch by suggesting Juicy’s Three 6 Mafia crew against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. However, there are some who think Juicy J can wash Nas off hits alone if not lyrical ability.

Thus far, the Queensbridge lyricist hasn’t answered Juicy J’s call but who knows what might be transpiring behind the scenes.

Check out the reactions to Juicy J asking for the Nas VERZUZ smoke below.

Juicy j vs Nas https://t.co/LZQmgpBQMc — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 27, 2020

