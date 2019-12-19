President Donald Trump woke up Thursday morning as just the third president to be impeached , and now the long slog towards a hearing is underway. After the House voted on two articles of impeachment with overwhelming Democratic Party support, Twitter has had all manners of commentary surrounding the news.

In simple terms, impeachment is when a legislative body, in this case the U.S. House of Representatives, makes charges against a government official. As some are slowly learning, impeachment does not equal removal from the post but more so a recognized indictment and reading of the charges that the official faces.

Now, the Senate hearings, slated to take place in January of next year, will be met with resistance in the Republican-led branch of Congress. Defiantly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a lengthy statement countering the House decision to impeach. Similarly in the House, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy shouted down the announcement of the impeachment and the war of words is only beginning to heat up.

The House alleges that President Trump used the office for political gain and getting into bed with Ukraine to upend Democratic Party presidential hopeful Joe Biden. What happens now is that members of the Senate will have to come together and figure out the rules for the upcoming trial. It is thought that much of this will be handled by Sen. McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, who also offered comments on the impeachment and the many maneuvers to come.

In the wake of the news, several hashtags, most notably #Impeach45 and #Remove45 have been hubs of discussion and reaction. We’ve collected the best of them below.

—

Photo: WENN

Just Peachy: Twitter Joined In Celebration Of President Donald Trump’s Impeachment was originally published on hiphopwired.com