Kamaru Usman Viciously Knocked Out Trump Supporter Jorge Masvidal

Since winning the UFC Welterweight championship over two years ago, Kamaru Usman has successfully defended his title four times. In a rematch with the fourth-ranked Jorge Masvidal, Usman delivered one of the most vicious knockout punches in UFC history.

UFC 261 was a packed card and Saturday’s event featured some of the sport’s top names in Uriah Hall, Anthony Smith, and Rose Namajunas among others. The card had an interesting subplot in that former champion Chris Weidman, a known Donald Trump supporter, was facing a Black opponent in Hall. The fight ended after Weidman broke his leg after delivering a low kick, not unlike how Anderson Silva suffered a similar kick injury against him some years back.

Masvidal has come out in support of Trump as well and the rematch was anticipated to be another five-round championship bout as the last match went the distance. However, Usman showed and proved that he’s more than a wrestler by delivering a punch that was felt through the screens of anyone who watched the pay-per-view event.

To Masvidal’s credit, he didn’t make any excuses for the loss and said he didn’t realize Usman had that manner of power.

“It’s the first time in my career, and it’s in front of all my people, my family, my friends, so it hurts,” Masvidal said shortly after the match in the cage. “I’ve never been knocked out in 50 pro fights. Usman showed me something that he didn’t show the first fight. I didn’t feel his power, and that’s what happens when you get overconfident, man.”

Still, there was respect between the two warriors as anyone knows it’s not easy to step into the Octagon.

Usman will take on a man he’s already defeated in Colby Covington according to UFC boss Dana White, yet another Trump supporter who last fought in September and won over former champion Tyron Woodley, the man Usman beat for the Welterweight belt. Covington is the number-one ranked welterweight so it won’t be a pushover fight for Usman.

