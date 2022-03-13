Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U”

The Kanye West Is Reckless on Social Media Tour is chugging right along with no end in sight. This time, Ye responded to recent criticism DL Hughley sent his way by threatening the Kings Of Comedy comedian.

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Hughley likened Ye’s treatment of Kim Kardashian, at least in social media, to that of a stalker, or a domestic abuser if we’re keeping it a bean. Clearly, Ye wasn’t too happy about the comparison.

Taking to his preferred method of communication, Instagram, Ye posted the old clip of DL Hughley fainting on stage and added some vitriol to the caption (which also included a stray shot at Charlamagne Tha God. “We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public,” wrote Ye, adding, “I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly.’”

But West wasn’t done there. He doubled down with another post, this time addressing his disdain for his daughter’s return to TikTok as well shots at Perez Hilton. But for DL Hughley he hurled a not so veiled threat. “Don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” wrote Yeezy.

He does know that lawyers can see these same messages, right?

And right on schedule, Twitter is eating this drama up and weighing in.

