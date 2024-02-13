Kanye West Responds Critics Of The NSFW Pics Of His Wife

For months now people have been criticizing Kanye West for using his wife, Bianca Censori as a walking sex ad for whatever he’s got cooking on the business end. And it looks like the backlash is getting to him as he’s decided to respond to those opposed to his marriage methods.

