Kash Doll Is Fine, Thank You Very Much & Twitter Agrees

Kash Doll has the Internet in a frenzy at the moment after sharing a fun video of herself celebrating her beauty while actually getting a ticket on her parked vehicle. Instead of co-signing that natural fact, one Twitter user took a swipe at Kash Doll but fans of the rapper are doing the proper amount of gathering.

On June 13, Kash Doll took to social media to share a video with her fans with the caption reading “Lol i got fined for being fine” which showed her walking to her car and grabbing a parking ticket off the window. With her tresses blowing in the wind and a revealing top, the Detroit rapper and actor definitely has a face card that won’t decline.

It appears that Kash Doll was fresh out of the stylist’s chair from getting her hair did and sported a fresh beat but whatever the reason she had for sharing the clip, the new “KD” looked amazing. But, there is always one hater.

“Y’all really think Kash Doll is fine?? Lol that’s crazy,” wrote @Deadsyy, who apparently reps Trinidad & Tobago. That user is getting absolutely slandered online right now and folks are trying to figure out Kash’s fine is coming under any kind of questioning.

We’ve got all the reactions regarding that wild and wrong opinion below.

Photo: Shannon Finney / Getty

