Katt Williams Lets Loose on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, X Erupts
Katt Williams Lets Loose on Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast, X Erupts
On Wednesday (January 3), the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast aired featuring veteran comedian Katt Williams as his guest. And Williams did not disappoint, as he spoke from the heart throughout the nearly three-hour episode on numerous subjects including refuting Cedric The Entertainer’s claim that he didn’t steal a joke from him to use during the Kings of Comedy tour.
1. Solomon Missouri
This popular X user utilized a scene from “The Simpsons” to convey Williams’ effect on the show.
2. Rico
New York Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons’ recent back-and-forth with fans in Cleveland gets some work in this post.
3. David Dennis Jr.
“Katt Williams is the comedian y’all been swearing Dave Chappelle is and that’s been the case for a long a– time”, said the senior writer for Andscape and author.
4. MadCocoGaming
5. MsKaylaFaye
This one segment where Williams spoke about some Hollywood figures struck a chord with this X user.
6. Jerrick White
7. SOUND
This podcaster highlighted Williams speaking on his interactions with the embattled Diddy in the interview.
8. Sixfever
9. OnlyTheReal
Katt Williams Lets Loose on Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast, X Erupts was originally published on hiphopwired.com