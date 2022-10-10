Katt Williams Trends After Photo With Dave Chappelle, Madlib & More Goes Wide

CLOSE

Katt Williams is, without a doubt, one of the top comedians in the country today and a new viral photo has fans discussing the Ohio native. An image featuring Katt Williams, Dave Chappelle, Madlib, and others went viral after a Twitter user failed to recognize Williams in the front.

Twitter user @HovDaGoat posted the image of Williams and the others, asking a question that had users scratching their heads.

“[B]ro in the front has the craziest pose ever,” @HovDaGoat said, clearly not recognizing one of the most recognizable men on the planet.

Immediately, folks began frying @HovDaGoat and even threatened to block him.

The good thing about the gaffe is that it gave fans of Williams a reason to remind @HovDaGoat and the other uninitiated people out there of Williams’ comedic brilliance. Some users began sharing clips of Williams’ greatest moments onstage and in media, hoping to educate those out of the loop. We should note that the image originally appeared in super producer Madlib’s Instagram story feed.

Keep scrolling to see more folks discussing the great Katt Williams below.

