CLOSE
HomeNews

KD & Kyrie Signing With Brooklyn Nets, NBA Twitter Clowns The Knicks #NBAFreeAgency2019

Posted June 30, 2019

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are heading to Brooklyn. At least that’s what reputable sources are saying—so naturally, the New York Knicks and its fans are catching all the jokes.

This off-season, the ideal Knicks plans was to get Zion Williamson in the NBA Draft, and Kyrie and KD in free agency. Well, that sure didn’t happen.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant will be inking a four year, $164M deal with the Nets. This goes along with the reports that Irving is also prepping to sign for four years for $141M.

Also, DeAndre Jordan is taking his services across the river, too. What a time.

Also 2X, now this makes sense

Peep the jokes and best NBA Twitter reactions below.

 

KD & Kyrie Signing With Brooklyn Nets, NBA Twitter Clowns The Knicks #NBAFreeAgency2019  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Blame Jim Dolan?

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7. Reason…

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15. He so mad. LMAO.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

Related Galleries
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Alleged North West Painting, Twitter Says It’s Bob Ross’ Work
Motown Legend Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dead At 76
Up & Literally Stuck: Tessica Brown AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Considering Legal Action, Gorilla Glue Issues Statement
Who The Best: Twitter Debates Tom Brady & Serena Williams GOAT Athlete Convo
The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show Supplied Us With A Glorius New Meme
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up
Close