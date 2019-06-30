KD & Kyrie Signing With Brooklyn Nets, NBA Twitter Clowns The Knicks #NBAFreeAgency2019

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are heading to Brooklyn. At least that’s what reputable sources are saying—so naturally, the New York Knicks and its fans are catching all the jokes.
This off-season, the ideal Knicks plans was to get Zion Williamson in the NBA Draft, and Kyrie and KD in free agency. Well, that sure didn’t happen.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant will be inking a four year, $164M deal with the Nets. This goes along with the reports that Irving is also prepping to sign for four years for $141M.
Also, DeAndre Jordan is taking his services across the river, too. What a time.
Also 2X, now this makes sense…
Peep the jokes and best NBA Twitter reactions below.
1. Blame Jim Dolan?
James Dolan: the Knicks aren't prepared to offer you the max, KD— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 30, 2019
Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/XeJxPYe0jL
Knicks: "We're get Kyrie and KD."— Broken Mentality Monsters (@parkthebus8989) June 30, 2019
Nets: pic.twitter.com/cd13bhcskz
Knicks fans: we gonna get Zion, kyrie, and KD. We back... WHAT IT DO BABYYYYY!— dont sit next 2 me i farted (@datboicrazy1995) June 30, 2019
WOJ: the Pelicans get Zion. Kyrie and KD To the Nets. and Kawhi to the Lakers.
Knicks Fans right now: pic.twitter.com/9SYvABRNlB
Knicks fans logging off of twitter after posting graphics of Kyrie and KD on Knicks jerseys for the past 12 months— Quincy Jean-Louis (@atl_q0) June 30, 2019
pic.twitter.com/8Q5ZgdO9Mg
I’m happy KD moved on. Makes the West more fun but I’ll never understand wanting to play with Kyrie over all his other options.— Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 30, 2019
KD: AYO KYRIE I'M OPEN, PASS THE BALL!— André (@TheSurrealAndre) June 30, 2019
Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/tK3LXtcqzb
7. Reason…
I'm always down to clown the Knicks but KD's gonna be in a suit for a whole-ass year and Kyrie helped wreck the Celtics, let's chill for a few days at least. https://t.co/TEn5BYCHNi— Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) June 30, 2019
8.
KD and Kyrie at their first woodlands brunch pic.twitter.com/maQH2VOuYW— Le 🌊 (@1thing_Young) June 30, 2019
Knicks: We gettin KD & Kyrie— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 30, 2019
Charles Oakley: pic.twitter.com/mhbSZMuvrv
“Two max slots”— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 30, 2019
KD and Kyrie made their decision a long time ago.
pic.twitter.com/S4WUT5QIEm
Wow Kyrie and KD to the Nets! That’s unbelievable. They earned it by building the right way. What a turnaround story. Barclays will be the place to be in NYC come the Fall. 👍— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 30, 2019
Kevin Durant x Kyrie Irving— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2019
KD and Kyrie are expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/K0IGXb0xy3
The Knicks traded Porzingis, tanked for the #1 pick, opened up 2 max contract slots and wound up with:— FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 30, 2019
-No Zion
-No KD
-No AD
-No Kyrie
15. He so mad. LMAO.
KD to BK? Kyrie to BK?— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 30, 2019
Nope Nah Hell NizzzO!#KD #Kyrie #Knicks #Dolan pic.twitter.com/TFaB2rhEzX
The Knicks traded away their 23 year old franchise player to sign KD and Kyrie— Concerned Mavs Fan (@kenny_817) June 30, 2019
Ended up with nothing
pic.twitter.com/xIZndm5zRp
I do not understand why KD and Kyrie reportedly chose the Brooklyn Nets over the Knicks and Manhattan and Madison Square Garden and the opportunity to win New York's first NBA title since 1973. Bad owner but good coach. Win a title for the Knicks & KD's GSt critcism would fade.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 30, 2019
Knicks was hoping for a Big 3 of KD, Kyrie, and Zion. Now they gonna get a Big 3 of Robin Lopez, Mario Hezonja, and Kevin Knox— Xavier Price (@xaviercprice) June 30, 2019
https://t.co/TReU0Ii73V
When the nets sign kyrie kd and deandre jordan and u remember they still got caris levert, spender dinwiddie, joe harris and jarrett allen on the roster pic.twitter.com/sIUUu99kIO— raj (@Dan_raji) June 30, 2019
New York Knick fans after KD and Kyrie ended up in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/VZVFMvQfCK— George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) June 30, 2019
• KD, Kyrie, DeAndre Jordan in Brooklyn— Meg (@MegCovey_94) June 30, 2019
• Lebron, AD, Kawhi(?) in LA
•The Golden State Warriors
... but Chris Paul couldn’t go to the Lakers in 2011 pic.twitter.com/5ObDPQmpro
Live look at Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/DXHYzD2v2R— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 30, 2019