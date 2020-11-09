Keke Palmer Appeared To Be Shaming EBT Cards, Twitter Gathers Her By The Baby Hairs

Keke Palme r is probably just one tweet or bomb ass selfie away from getting back into the world’s good graces, but right now she’s catching monumental slander on Twitter now. The actress and media personality seemingly took shots at EBT card users and although she attempted to clarify her statement, Twitter isn’t letting it go so easily.

Palmer, 27, put out a tweet that she also shared on her Instagram account that reads as follows:

“Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items”

This was followed by a series of dots to illustrate pondering and a number of eyeball emojis.

Since Monday morning (Nov. 9), Palmer has gamely taken on the criticism and has even retweeted some of the digs that have come her way.

Palmer said later via her Twitter timeline, “Hey Hey @KamalaHarris I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY.”

Although she didn’t initially address President-Elect Joe Biden, she followed that tweet with a salute towards him as well. So, not quite an “I don’t know this man” moment.

As time went on, Palmer’s point was finally clarified on Twitter, reminding one critic that she did so on Instagram but didn’t have space where all of the chatter originated.

“No that’s what I’m saying. I’m saying you should get healthy food for free if you have a EBT card. That’s my point. You can’t write everything on Twitter but on IG I did. But even still if you think health foods shouldn’t be free that’s ur opinion,” Palmer responded.

