Kevin Durant Confirms He’s 1 of The 4 Brooklyn Nets With The Rona, Twitter Reacts

The sports world was thrown for a loop when it was revealed four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus. Now we know that superstar Kevin Durant is one of those players.

The rona is out here getting everyone. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first dropped the “Wojbomb” that four Brooklyn Nets players testing positive for COVID-19 but initially didn’t release the names of those individuals.

Organization says it's notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents. All Nets players and traveling party have been told to remain isolated. https://t.co/YG3WTQU1cS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

The organization released an official statement confirming the developments, and that of the four, one player is showing symptoms, and the others are asymptomatic. The team said all players are currently being isolated and under the care of team physicians.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health, and maintain constant communication with the team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization, and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure those affected receive the best care possible.”

Soon after it was confirmed by Durant himself that he was one of the four players he confirmed to The Athletic and Stadium but says he is feeling fine and left NBA Insider/Write Shams Charania with this message for fans:

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself, and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant is the latest big-name name celebrity to be infected with the virus. He joins Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and fellow ballers Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, and Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA to test positive for COVID-19, subsequently shutting the league down.

Twitter is currently exploding with reactions to the bombshell news as they wait to figure out who the other three players are. We already know it is not Spencer Dinwiddie.

Lmao this Corona Virus stuff putting me between a rock and a hard place. If I stopped tweeting y’all would all assume I have it. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) March 17, 2020

Some folks are even pointing out that Durant was spotted with Drake just five days ago.

Drake was seen with Kevin Durant just 5 days ago 😳 pic.twitter.com/CXTLHnviLd — tyler nordquist (@NordquistTyler) March 17, 2020

Yikes. This is getting real spooky.

See the rest of the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty

