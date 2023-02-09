Kevin Durant Traded To The Phoenix Suns, NBA Twitter Is Stunned

CLOSE

Kevin Durant and his time with the Brooklyn Nets came to an unceremonious end after news that he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Still considered one of the top players in the NBA, the move shifted the balance of power between the Western and Eastern Conferences and NBA Twitter has all the reactions.

ESPN broke the news of the trade between the Nets and Suns via sources within the league, which will send Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren to Phoenix for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected first-round draft picks.

Some observers believe that the cost of doing business with the Nets was too high for the Suns, giving up the talented Bridges and serviceable bench player Johnson, not to mention the draft picks. Durant finally gets the change of scenery he previously asked for months ago, joining forces with one of the NBA’s best backcourts with Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Crowder was rumored to be sought after by several teams according to some reports around the league, including the Washington Wizards at one point. Earlier this week, the Nets shipped Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, seeming content to blow the team up and go into a serious rebuild despite amassing a solid record in Eastern Conference standings.

Today is the NBA’s trade deadline, which ends at 3:00 PM ET and more moves are sure to happen although few will compare to the Kevin Durant trade.

On Twitter, the trade has folks talking and we’ve got those reactions below.

