Kid Cudi & Eminem Link For “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” Single, Twitter Approves

Kid Cudi remained active over the course of the past year via guest appearances and this year he’s already appeared on two well-received tracks. Cudder emerges once more, this time tapping Eminem for the new “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” single, an aptly-titled song that displays the Cleveland artist and Detroit wordsmith at their best.

Produced by Dot Da Genius with additional production from Eminem and J Gramm, Cudi opens up the pulsing track with confident bars.

“Years ago, rehab/All good, helped me figure out another plan/It got bad, so bad/Nah, I ain’t f*cking love that, man/Then I hopped out in a new zone with my Louis bag/True story, take you through the dark and the light/Godson, got through new/Back up in the world, it’s the day in the life,” Cudi raps near the end of his verse, candidly detailing his public battle with depression.

Eminem shows up for the second half with a blistering verse and the rapper employing a lower, speaking-voice style with all the dexterity he’s known for. Slim Shady mentions not only his sober lifestyle but also manages to name drop George Floyd and hit New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees with a stray too.

“And it’s nonstop fury/Cause I ain’t holding ’em up like an armed robbery/And God’s my jury, so when I die, I’m not worried/Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery/How the f*ck is it that so many cops are dirty?/Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry/But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me/Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery,” Slim Shady says.

The track is slated to appear on Kid Cudi’s upcoming solo album, Entergalatic, which drops next year according to Wikipedia.

We’ve got the reactions to Kid Cudi’s “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” single from Twitter below.

