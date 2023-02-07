Kyrie Irving Is Officially Member Of Dallas Mavericks, Hoops Twitter Reacts

CLOSE

Kyrie Irving is unquestionably one of the greatest basketball players currently starring in the NBA today, and certainly one of its most enigmatic. Now that Irving is an official member of the Dallas Mavericks team, basketball fans on Twitter have plenty to say.

Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of this coming Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and whispers around the league assumed that he’d be heading to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James. However, Dallas won the Kyrie sweepstakes, sending solid players like Spencer Dinwiddie back to Brooklyn along with Dorian Finney-Smith, the 2027 second-round pick, the 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), and a 2029 second round-pick.

In return, the Mavs received Irving, now 30 but still in his prime, and reserve big man, Markieff Morris.

Dallas, at least according to their social media, seems to be all in with Irving despite the media fervor that will surely follow him for the duration of his playing days. The eight-time NBA All-Star guard is averaging just over 27 points for the season along with five rebounds and five assists. As one of the league’s top clutch players, Irving is expected to boost the standings of the Mavericks with Luka Doncic leading the way.

That said, both men are top scorers and are used to having the ball in their hands so it’s up to head coach Jason Kidd to work out the fine details. Irving showed class by leaving a farewell message for the Nets and their fans via Twitter, writing, “Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court. I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.”

Check out the reactions to Kyrie Irving becoming a member of the Dallas Mavericks below.

