Lamar Odom Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ But Sean Spicer Is Catching All The Slander

Dancing With The Stars announced its new round of contestants and there are some familiar names, including Lamar Odom and Kel Mitchell. But the foolio catching all the slander is Sean Spicer, Donald Trump former lying ass press secretary, and deservedly so.
As reported by Deadline, the full list of stars are:
Lauren Alaina – country music star
Christie Brinkley – supermodel
Ally Brooke – pop star
Hannah Brown – “The Bachelorette”
Karamo Brown – TV host
Kate Flannery – TV star
Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer
Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor
Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion
Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary
James Van Der Beek – TV icon
Mary Wilson – The Supremes
We hope Mary Wilson shows out off G.P. And LMAO at James Van Der Beek being described as a “TV icon” rather than “actor.”
But most importantly, let’s get to Sean Spicer getting dragged for all the filth he deserves on Al Gore’s Internet, below. ABC is catching hell, too.
