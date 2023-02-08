Lawyers For Defendants Claim Drake Played A Key Role In XXXTentacion’s Murder, Twitter Has Thoughts

CLOSE

The certified lover boy, Drake , has blood on his hands. That is what defense lawyers in the XXXTentacion murder trial are claiming.

Drake allegedly played a vital role in the 2018 murder of Hip-Hop star XXXTentaction, the defense team for the three men on trial for the death of the “SAD!” crafter claim.

According to the lawyers, an alleged beef between the late rapper and Drizzy possibly led to XXXTentacion’s 2018 murder, but authorities never pursued that angle.

The trial of Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams is finally underway, with opening statements being presented. All three men are charged with first-degree murder and are looking at life in prison for XXXTentacion’s murder.

A fourth member, Robert Allen, who was with the three other men, has already pled guilty to second-degree murder last year and will take the stand against Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams.

In December, the three defendant’s attorneys named Joe Budden, Drake, and The Migos, plus others as key witnesses, the Miami Herald reports. The defense also claims the three men are a victim of the lies being spread by Allen.

Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan isn’t buying what the defense is selling, and wonders what relationship the celebs named have with the murder. The prosecution called the defense’s tactics a silly stunt.

The Prosecutor Thinks The Drake Link Is A Joke

“It is apparent from the deliberate, late disclosure of the defendant’s witnesses and comments made between the parties that [the] defendant intended to ‘surprise’ the state and create a trial by ambush,” prosecutor Pascale Achille said to the judge.

She also said the defense provided no addresses or contact information for the celebs so that a subpoena could be issued.

Dedrick Williams’ attorney, Mauricio Padilla, pushed back at Achille’s claims of his tactics being nothing more than a joke.

“They are high-profile people,” Padilla told Judge Usan. “And it’s not easy for me to subpoena. I don’t have numbers, but it doesn’t mean I won’t be able to. Trying to subpoena Drake is not easy — you need a drone.”

Drake’s name being brought up during the trial by lawyers due to an eyebrow-raising post on XXXTentaction’s Instagram page where he wrote, “If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi.”

The post was eventually deleted, and the late rapper said his account was hacked. XXXTentacion also threw shots at Drake and his mother on Twitter.

As expected, Twitter had thoughts and sounded off on the platform. You can see the reactions in the gallery below.

