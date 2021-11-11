LeBron James & Twitter Clown MAGA Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse For His Fake Tears During Trial

We don’t believe you. You need more people.

That’s what many people are saying on social media following MAGA vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse’s god-awful attempt to shed tears on the witness stand during his trial on Wednesday (Nov.10). Rittenhouse is currently on trial for shooting three protesters, killing two of them during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

During his time in the witness box, Rittenhouse attempted to gain some sort of sympathy by “crying,” but no tears could visibly be seen flowing out of the entitled white teen’s tear ducts. The lame attempt at showing remorse didn’t work on Twitter users watching the shenanigans take place in the Kenosha courtroom. Still, it more than likely worked on the ridiculously biased judge who became a separate matter of social media discussion.

Rittenhouse’s dramatic performance on the stand was so terrible that even LeBron James, someone who knows a bit about selling dramatics on the basketball court, chimed in. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar wrote in a tweet, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Other’s quickly followed James’ lead, clowning Rittenhouse and comparing his fake tears to the moment when alleged rapist, now Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, started crying during his confirmation hearing.

It remains to be seen if Rittenhouse’s “tears” had an effect on the people that matter the most, his jury of peers who will determine his fate. But, based on what we are seeing go down in that courtroom, we are not holding our breath when it comes to justice being served.

You can peep more reactions to Kyle Rittenhouse putting on a terrible acting display in the gallery below.

