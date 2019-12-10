LHHH Cast, J-Boog & Twitter Form Like Voltron To Drag Dirty Mack Lil Fizz & Apryl

It’s obvious, NOBODY, and we mean NOBODY is here for dirty mack supreme Lil Fizz and Omarion’s baby mama, Apryl Jones relationship. It was quite evident during the first part of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion.

All season long viewers and cast members (especially Moniece) have been subjected to Fizz and Apryl lying about their relationship till they finally decided to force it on us. Once they confirmed reality tv’s “worst-kept secret,” they have been the subject of many draggings on social media.

During part one of #LHHH’s reunion cast members Paris Phillips, Zell Swag, and Fizz’s B2K brother, J-Boog didn’t shy away from letting the couple know how they really felt about their foul union. Of course, the internet as well had to join in on the fun, and they were just as vicious in dragging Fizz and Apryl. It’s honestly becoming one of Twitter’s favorite activities to do on Monday nights.

“You was f***ing him and now you f***ing his band member, how is he supposed to feel?”@WhoIsParisP PRESSES @AprylJones for some ANSWERS chile! #LHHReunion #LHHH pic.twitter.com/ZeCg7xP6Ab — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) December 10, 2019

With this much support, no wonder Omarion hasn’t really said anything on the matter besides his VLAD TV interview and chess, not checkers move of excluding the rest of B2K from the Millenium Tour 2020. Now keep in mind this was only part one, there still is part two coming up next week. You can check out the well-deserved negative comments directed towards Fizz and Apryl in the gallery below.

Photo: Roy Rochlin / Getty

