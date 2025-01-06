LiAngelo Ball Has ANOTHER Banger On The Way?!

LiAngelo Ball is really out here making noise in the rap game. That was not on any of our Uno cards going into 2025. After his brother Lonzo Ball gave fans a sneak peek of Gelo’s new song in the Chicago Bulls locker room, it quickly went viral.

This ain’t the first time Gelo’s had the internet buzzing—when he previewed “Tweaker” on Streamer Neon’s live stream, fans went crazy, wanting the full track. A few days later, Gelo dropped the full song on WorldStarHipHop’s YouTube, and it went off—over a million views in less than 24 hours. But it didn’t stop there. The next day, the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room was bumpin’ Gelo’s track “G3” while Donovan Mitchell was getting interviewed. You can even hear players in the background singing the song word for word, bar for bar. It threw Mitchell off so much, he said, “Damn, you know the lyrics to the song? It just came out a day ago!”

The Cavs were not the only ones in the NBA vibing to Gelo’s 2000’s anthem, A fan caught up with LiAngelo’s younger brother, LaMelo Ball, at a Charlotte Hornets game and started singing the song. Melo couldn’t help but laugh, seeing how quickly Gelo’s music was spreading. It’s clear, Gelo’s music career is picking up serious steam, and fans can’t get enough. LiAngelo aka “G3” has not announced when he plans on dropping the second track but the internet is demanding he drop it expeditiously. Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s reaction to LiAngelo Ball’s ‘Tweakin’ song: