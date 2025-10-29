Lift Your Spirits With Our 2025 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide

Spooky season is fully upon us, and most of us will be searching for both tricks and treats. For cannabis enthusiasts, we’ve compiled a quick Halloween gift guide that we believe covers a wide range of options.

One thing I’m always clear about when I do these guides is to remind readers that many forms of cannabis, especially recreational, are meant for those at least 21 years of age and older. Anything we suggest on this page, please obey the laws in your state when or if you purchase.

Naturally, the idea would be that cannabis-infused edible treats would dominate this guide, but given the trend of going “California Sober” and drinking less alcohol, there are several beverage brands on the market that I thought to inform our readers about.

In this roundup, you’ll see some past brands I’ve highlighted in the past, along with some new entries that I hope pique your interest. As always, use these products responsibly and enjoy them safely at home. Halloween is spooky enough; we want everyone to enjoy lifting their spirits on their terms without putting themselves in harm’s way.

Have a happy Halloween weekend.

1. Artifact Source:Artifact Artifact comes from the mind of Ryan Rickett, who wanted to create smoking accessories that not only did their jobs but also looked the part. The stylish Tempest is part pipe, part conversation starter, and all art. Learn more here. 2. Bay Smokes Source:Bay Smokes William Goodall and Katiana Kay founded Bay Smokes after dabbling in the CBD business. Today, they’re all about THCa flower, a growing category born of the innovations in hemp-derived cannabinoids development. There is also a connection with the world of Hip-Hop, with Lil Baby and 21 Savage sharing their love of the product. Learn more here. 3. BRĒZ Source:BRĒZ BRĒZ is one of the first cannabis-infused drink brands to incorporate mushrooms and adaptogens, and has now expanded its offerings to include drinks with or without hemp-derived THC. At a later date, I need to try out the brand’s Spirit, which combines CBD, mushrooms, and THC. I’m already a fan of their OG product. Learn more here. 4. Bubby’s Baked Source:Bubby's Baked I’ve already gone on record to say that Bubby’s Baked are some of the best-tasting edibles you’ll find on the market. Baked goods that get you baked? Sign us up for that. Learn more here. 5. COAST Cannabis Co. Source:COAST Cannabis Co COAST Cannabis Co. is a brand founded in Massachusetts by a husband and wife team, and serves Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Maryland. For Halloween, check out COAST’s Cookies & Scream. You can see what they’re going for there. Learn more here. 6. Crescent Canna Source:crescent canna Crescent Canna, based in New Orleans, specializes in THC drinks, edibles, and CBD products. The drinks are where the brand excels, with options like Wobble, which combines caffeine and THC, Crescent 9, a THC seltzer, and Zezi, which is non-sparkling THC water. I can personally vouch for Crescent 9 and Wobble being the real deal. Learn more here. 7. CQ Source:CQ CQ bills itself as the first cannabis beverage company, and with that much skin in the game, CQ’s portfolio has expanded to hemp-derived THC drinks. There are also dispensary-only drops at varying dosages, sizes, and flavors. Learn more here. 8. DaySavers Source:DaySavers DaySavers is all about flower delivery, if you can pick up what I’m putting down. What I mean is that between their pre-roll cones, cleverly named Filla Blunts, filters, and the Perfect Pack rolling machine, they’ve got the accessories game on lock. Learn more here. 9. FLORA+BAST Source:FLORA+BAST FLORA+BAST is a brand we’ve featured before. Their approach to cannabis as it applies to overall wellness is refreshing, and they have products made for intimacy, alertness, and also cannabis-infused skincare. Learn more here. 10. Gelato Canna Source:Gelato Canna Gelato Canna is all about flower, vape cartridges, and even shake from larger flower buds. Their gummies and Last Bite edibles are also on the menu. They’re only in a handful of states, all of which are recreational. Learn more here. 11. Higher Standard Source:Higher Standard Higher Standard is a new line of functional cannabis gummies formulated for several tasks, moods, and situations. The self-explanatory names of the gummies lineup sound intriguing. The gamut is covered from sexy time to nighttime. Learn more here. 12. Hometown Hero Source:Hometown Hero I haven’t gotten a pitch from the homies at Hometown Hero, but that’s okay. When you make a good product, you keep seeking it out. The brand always has something fun every year for Halloween, and this year is no different. They’re also in the CBD space along with their hemp-derived THC items. Learn more here. 13. ILGM Source:ILGM For the growers, ILGM has an array of seeds on deck, but they’re really highlighting their Tangie Queen release. It’s a limited-edition drop, so if you’re into sativa, this is the one. Learn more here. 14. Indacloud Source:Indacloud It’s been a grip since I got a pitch from the Indacloud gang. Few companies can match them on the variety of flower, vape carts, gummies, and more. And what’s also great, everything is fairly priced, lab-tested, and always quality. Learn more here. 15. Juana Cannabis Source:Juana Edibles Juana Cannabis puts women in the center while developing their line of flower, vapes, and edibles. The brand’s Calm gummy is one of its functional options, along with products that aid focus, intimacy, and rest. Learn more here. 16. LumiBloom Source:LumiBloom LumiBloom is a Black and woman-owned CBD brand that takes on the tasks of assisting with relaxation, pain relief, and sleep. Among the LumiBloom slate of products, bath bombs, tinctures, and roll-on gels are all designed to ease one into the settled parts of their day. Learn more here. 17. Muha Meds Source:Muha Meds Muha Meds has it all with potent pre-rolls, shockingly powerful all-in-one disposable cartridges, concentrates, and more. They’re also in the THCa game as well. Learn more here. 18. Nature’s Heritage Source:Nature's Heritage We’re bringing Nature’s Heritage Mycrodose back again because it seems like mushrooms and cannabis are going to keep having moments in the space. With four varieties covering energy to getting a good night’s rest, Myrcodose has the potential to change the landscape. Learn more here. 19. Nowadays Source:Nowadays Nowadays approaches the world of drinkable cannabis by meeting people where they are. With low dose to high dose ranges, you can determine your level with the promise of a gentle ease of a landing once the effects wane. We haven’t tried this one yet but it does boast an impressive lineup. Learn more here. 20. Pamos Source:Pamos We can appreciate the simplicity of Pamos, which enters the cannabis beverage space with three options. Microdose clocks in with just 2 mg each of hemp-derived THC and CBD. Signature clocks in at with a THC and CBD number of 5 and 2 mg, and Reserve cranks the THC to 10, keeping the CBD level the same. This product is designed to be used as a cocktail base, just without the booze. Learn more here.