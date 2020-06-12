Lil Baby’s latest track “The Bigger Picture” arrived, and it’s definitely right on time.

The current civil unrest sweeping across the nation following the deaths of George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police plus the modern-day lynching of Ahmaud Arbery helped inspired Lil Baby’s new track. The Atlanta rapper’s latest track starts with soundbites of news clips reporting on the recent tragic events and protests across the nation and world that subsequently followed. Each clip highlights one commonality, they point out that people are in the streets calling for the arrests of the police officers involved before chants of I can’t breathe” come in.

On the song produced by Section 8 and NOAH, Lil Baby discusses what is going on in the world right now while calling out systemic racism and the police brutality Blacks are enduring from the police. On the track, he raps:

“I find it crazy the police’ll shoot you and know that you dead, but still tell you to freeze. Fucked up, I seen what I seen.

I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can’t breathe. It’s too many mothers that’s grieving. They killing us for no reason.

Been going on for too long to get even Throw us in cages like dogs and hyenas.”

Following the song’s release, Twitter immediately showered it with praise, with users calling him the goat.

Lil baby said it “it’s bigger than just black and white it’s a problem with the whole way of life” 🐐 pic.twitter.com/m2WRLOYHVZ — Swayem :) (@swayem17) June 12, 2020

The song is powerful and is definitely can serve as the soundtrack for the protestors in the streets right now demanding justice and calling for an end to police brutality. All proceeds from the record will support the push against racial inequality. You can listen to “The Bigger Picture” and peep the reactions to the song in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality In New Track “The Bigger Picture,” Twitter Calls It A Protest Anthem was originally published on hiphopwired.com