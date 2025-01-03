Lil Baby Delivers 4th Studio LP 'WHAM' & The Early Returns Are In
Lil Baby last dropped a full-length album in 2022’s It’s Only Me which was a solid outing from the southwest Atlanta rapper and was thought by many to be the next step in his burgeoning stardom. Three years later, Lil Baby dropped his fourth studio album WHAM (Who Hard As Me) and the early returns on X are in with fans giving their knee-jerk opinions as expected. Hype for Lil Baby’s latest project bubbled at a steady rate in 2024 with Young Thug dropping cryptic tweets suggesting that the pair were soon to cook up something for the masses. As the months rolled on, LB dropped a series of teasers, including sharing a partial tracklist on social media before he officially announced his new album at his birthday concert last month. Now that the project is here, our first listen to the album reveals that LB hasn’t lost his gift for melody while keeping the “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” approach to the music. The guests on WHAM are also perfectly hand-selected with Young Thug and Future showing up for the early standout track “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” and GloRilla put on a scene-stealing show on “Redbone.” Other features include “By Myself” featuring Rylo Rodriguez and Rod Wave, and Travis Scott shows up for the “Stuff” track. What many fans online are zeroing in on is 21 Savage’s feature verse on the track “Outfit” with some believing the Slaughter Gang star is shouting out Drake while throwing a slight shot toward Kendrick Lamar. Lil Baby should get most of the credit for carrying the project as his mix of sing-song trap anthems and some rare moments of vulnerability highlight how well-rounded an artist he’s become over the years. However, and we’re not sure why, but the reactions are mixed with some believing the production doesn’t match LB’s talent while other fans are enjoying the output. On X, the reactions to WHAM are still coming in and we’ve got them listed below.
Where I’m from, your heart and your hustle is everything.WHAM | 1-3-25 | Pre-Save https://t.co/znTirK9Gho pic.twitter.com/HcnTYhpRcl — Lil Baby (@whamcbfw4) December 30, 2024
