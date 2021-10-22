Lil Durk & India Royale Squash Rumors of Infidelity With Photo of Passionate Kiss, Twitter Still Suspicious

Lil Durk and India Royale let the world know they are still very much together.

The Chicago rapper and popular Instagram model/entrepreneur had to fend off pesky rumors of cheating on social media Thursday (Oct.22). Allegedly, Durk was caught out here cheating on Royale with an unidentified transgender woman. According to the website Parle Magazine, the woman accused Durk of cheating with her and made her case with a series of blurry photos. Durk allegedly posted a photo of himself in the same hallway that can be seen in the pictures and then quickly deleted them, but that gave many enough time to make a “connection.”

Fueling the cheating rumors was Durk briefly deleting his Instagram account and India Royale archiving photos featuring the couple. Durk would eventually return to Instagram sharing a photo of himself and Royale sharing a raunchy kiss with the caption, “y’all know damn well this shit 4eva.” Royale shared the same image with her caption reading, “Play “Dangerously in Love.”

Whew, we thought that was the end of one of the internet’s favorite “couples goals.” It still doesn’t explain why the “My Beyoncé” rapper briefly deleted his Instagram account. Despite Durk and Royale shutting down the cheating rumors, Twitter is still skeptical about the whole situation.

This is the second time Durk was accused of cheating on Royale. The couple first met in 2017, got engaged the following year, and has one child together. You can peep more reactions to Durk allegedly stepping out on India Royale below.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

