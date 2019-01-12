Lil Uzi Vert Retires From Music, Twitter Fans Are Hoping It’s Just A Moment #LilUziVert

Lil Uzi Vert is, without doubt, one of the top young rap artists of his era and has notched a number of smash hit singles over the past three years while amassing a loyal fan base. On Twitter Friday, the Philadelphia rap superstar and fade deliverer has decided that he no longer wants to be part of the music business and says he’s leaving it all behind.
Vert took to Instagram Stories to share a photo and message with his fans regarding his decision.
“I WANNA TAKE THE TIME OUT TO SAY I THANK EACH AND EVERY ONE OF MY SUPPORTS BUT I’M DONE WITH MUSIC I DELETED EVERYTHING I WANNA BE NORMAL…I WANNA WAKE UP IN 2013,” read the post’s message.
Immediately, fans took to social media, chiefly Twitter and Instagram, to voice their dismay. It isn’t clear why the 24-year-old rapper is deciding to walk away from what still feels like a fruitful and promising career. It was also a shock to fans who were anticipating his upcoming second studio album, Eternal Atake.
While we don’t know why Lil Uzi Vert is stepping away, we wish him the best in his journey.
Check out the reactions on Twitter below.
lil uzi quit music cos yall kept fuckin tweeting that “3rd day out here” vid— Wahlid Mohammad (@Wahlid) January 12, 2019
Lil Uzi Vert says he’s done with music & he wants normal life again— Shan (@shanuddin889) January 12, 2019
The devil: pic.twitter.com/2m80mdsCLT
if we lose lil uzi vert believe me i will end my shit immediately— emo rat (@banette4k) January 12, 2019
HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO BREATHE IN BREATHE OUT SHAKE THAT ASS SPEED UP GO FAST SLOW DOWN WITHOUT YOU LIL UZI?!? pic.twitter.com/DYbZn6UQEk— 🍊🧡 ⁷ (@JUICEBOXJOON) January 12, 2019
Lil Uzi Vert fans after seeing his post about quitting rap and deleting the album they waited a year for pic.twitter.com/yWwU2xLodu— punished “venom” adam (@AdamDemetriades) January 12, 2019
the world if lil uzi vert stops making music pic.twitter.com/Zf1CeOotog— tizzey (@YaBoyGoobster) January 12, 2019
Lil Uzi after hyping up Eternal Etake for over a year just to retire from music https://t.co/n0Hhzupzla— Noah / Deshaun to Carolina (@PrimeKorver26) January 12, 2019
the man that posted on uzis IG is an imposter i have the real lil uzi vert right here and if he doesn’t drop eternal atake by midnight there will be consequences pic.twitter.com/kwTyKZVUVw— *mikeFrost (@1MIKEFROST) January 12, 2019
Lil Uzi Vert first song he plays once he announced hes retiring— Ever (@EVERgs) January 12, 2019
⚪️─────────────
0:01 -2:57
Lil Uzi Vert
Do What I Want
◄◄⠀▐▐ ⠀►►
🔈───────────⚪️🔊
@LILUZIVERT I respect that you wanna take a break or just dip off the face of the planet for a bit, but please don't stop making music. You're one of my inspiration and I don't know what I would do if you just called it a quits. pic.twitter.com/hkp3P6f44M— Edward (@Pokemon1086) January 12, 2019
Highly doubt Lil Uzi is gonna quit* music for sure any time soon.— Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) January 12, 2019
Everyone has their low points and vent about giving up at some point. I just think he legit needs a hug. All jokes aside. Sometimes venting and a hug can really help.
Y’all believe Lil Uzi Vert done with music for good?— Skrizzy (@youngscrap) January 12, 2019
Hey peace to Lil Uzi Vert for getting out of the game. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be famous and what that does to your mind and heart. Really talented artist but he knows best for him.— Gene Park (@GenePark) January 12, 2019
“I wanna be normal. I wanna wake up in 2013.” That’s a pretty remarkable statement. pic.twitter.com/yOhgqFW5rj
lil uzi quitting music I wish 2019 would just end already— Zack Fox (@zackfox) January 12, 2019
“2019 is just starting, this is gonna be a good year”— surfbort (@koolaidramen) January 12, 2019
Lil Uzi: pic.twitter.com/Ctj0lL07xI