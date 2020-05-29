Lil Wayne Says Black Community To Blame For George Floyd’s Death, Twitter Drags Him By Last 2 Dreads

Lil Wayne has decided to share his thoughts on the horrific murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, but his stance on the issue has left some fans angry.

On Thursday (May 28), during an interview with Fat Joe on Instagram Live, Lil Wayne shared his opinion on the current state of unrest and called out protestors for not being “specific” with their calls against police brutality.

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific,” Lil Wayne said. “And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge. We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”

The “Funeral” rapper also added that sharing statuses and wearing t-shirts as a form of silent protest is not enough, before asking activists “what’s next”?

“What else am I gonna do after that? Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something,” Lil Wayne continued. “Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something. What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something? So, if I ain’t about to do all that, then I ain’t about to do nothing. I’ll pray for ya.”

When asked by Fat Joe what he would suggest activists do instead, Weezy doubled down stating that he is just now “learning” about activism.

“It’s actually learning about it. What we need to do is we need to learn about it more. If we wanna scream about something, know what we’re screaming about. If we wanna protest about something, know what we’re protesting about. Because if we wanna get into it, there’s a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don’t know . . . We scream about things that, sometimes, they really ain’t true.”

This isn’t the first time that Lil Wayne has made controversial statements regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2016, he distanced himself from the movement claiming that the outcry for equality and justice has “nothing to do with me.”

“I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothin’ to do with me. If you do, you crazy as sh*t.”

After receiving an onslaught of backlash Lil Wayne ultimately ended up apologizing.

Watch the full interview and see what Black Twitter had to say below.

