Lizzo Had The Booty Cheeks Out At NBA Game, Twitter Is Divided Down The Middle

Lizzo is one of the most polarizing stars of her time, with fans who love her brash and bold fashion style and others who find it over the top. Regardless of where one stands, the “Truth Hurts” star turned heads during an NBA game and had the booty cheeks out which has Twitter split down the middle like, well, you know.

Lizzo was back home in Minnesota to watch the Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wearing a little black dress with an open back that placed an emphasis on the artist’s exposed butt and matching black thong, Lizzo shut down the whole arena as expected.

But it didn’t end there as Lizzo, who sat her bare cheeks in an NBA seat, turned to the and hit a little twerk for the crowd and dropped it low. Of course, it got the desired reaction inside the Target Center but an unexpected response is brewing on Twitter.

While many people are celebrating the boldness and body acceptance, some are calling the move extra. We’ve captured all sides of the growing debate below.

LIZZO GOTTA CHILL.. NOT AT A LAKERS GAME pic.twitter.com/xxtTa6Pfr5 — GLOCK (@GlockRivers) December 9, 2019

Photo: Getty

