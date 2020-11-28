Summer Walker is clearly going through it. While the bliss of announcing she was pregnant was a high, she promptly hit a low when she aired out her baby daddy to be as a deadbeat on social media—and it quickly backfired on her.

The R&B crooner, with a penchant for taking social media L’s—took to Instagram to disparage Black men as deadbeats, and she threw her grandfather, father and the father of her gestating child under the bus. It doesn’t help that said baby daddy is producer London on Da Track.

“I should really out this bum ass n*gga @londonondatrack,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday (Nov. 27). “I could really f*ck up life… lol but… I’m not. For now. lol for now ima just take my L,”

She then added, “Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. My grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n*gga lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess n*gga still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad.”

Yeah, there’s a lot to process there. However, Twitter was less understanding.

Summer Walker is currently getting dragged for filth, with more of the rhetoric being about her knowing she laid down with a deadbeat, allegedly, and the odds that she’ll get back with the guy.

We’re not condoning it, just documenting the slander for archival purposes. See for yourself below.

London Calling: Summer Walker Airs Out Black Men & Baby Daddy, Promptly Backfires was originally published on hiphopwired.com