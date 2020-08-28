Long Live DatPiff: Hip-Hop Twitter Hoist Lighters High For Lil Wayne’s ‘No Ceilings’ Mixtape Hitting DSPs

Lil Wayne owns the distinction of being one of the modern era’s top studio rats, and his prolific mixtape releases from the prior decade and the early portion of the current one proved that. No Ceilings, a 21-song retooling of other artists’ beats that showed Weezy F. Baby in his element, was previously unavailable on streaming services until now.

The New Orleans rapper dropped No Ceilings back in 2012 and was one of the top downloads from mixtape freebie hub, DatPiff. On that offering, 21 strong cuts and no filler verses made up the body of the work. However, the 2020 version is missing a few songs, nine to be exact.

On Twitter, fans are hoisting their lighters high in honor of the Young Money honcho while also giving praise to the great DatPiff, which is still around and has an app to go along with its digital brick and mortar location.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below. And see Wayne’s tweet to find the mixtape at your favorite DSP.

Photo: Getty

