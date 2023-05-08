Look Who Is Rapping Again: Machine Gun Kelly Throws Shots At Jack Harlow In New Freestyle

CLOSE

Last week Jack Harlow crowned himself the best white rapper ever next to Eminem after dropping his latest album, Jackman, but Machine Gun Kelly apparently doesn’t agree and let his feelings be known on a new scathing freestyle.

Taking to the front lawn of his crib and borrowing Jay-Z’s “Renegade” beat (which was produced and featured Eminem), Kelly clapped right at the Kentucky rapper and did what he could to deep fry his brown curls and serve him with a side of shade.

With chipped painted nails gripping the mic, MGK went straight for the jugular with lines like, “I see why they call you Jackman, you jacked man’s whole swag. Give Drake his flow back / Man. I eat rappers like Pac-Man. Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach from the last dance?”

Whoa! Was he referring to Eminem in that last line, as many felt he “ate” the iconic rapper in their battle from yesteryear? We don’t know, but truth be told, Machine Gun Kelly does have bars, and we don’t think Jack Harlow can go toe-to-toe with the rapper/pop artist who sometimes raps.

Twitter Reacts To The White Rapper Beef

While we await a response from the white rapper who hails from the home of the Colonel, the Twitterverse is already sharing their thoughts on this latest unforeseen white rap beef and are pretty much enjoying the festivities as we pretty much know it won’t lead to gun violence (just sayin’).

Check out Machine Gun Kelly’s two-minute freestyle below, and let us know your thoughts on the possible beef brewing out in the sticks.

Photo: Kyle Rivas / Getty

