Loose Ball Foul: Tristan Thompson Trends For Shooting Shot, But It Wasn’t On The Basketball Court

takes no days off from doing what he’s best known for, and we’re not talking about his professional basketball career either. The NBA big man was caught on video chatting up a young woman in the club and Twitter unleashed all of the jokes as expected.

Thompson, fresh off of a brief apology tour after fathering a child while apparently still with Khloé Alexandra Kardashian, appeared to be leaving his old life of chasing after women with the same tenacity as he does grabbing rebounds. However, a TikTok user by the name of @triciacaracoza shared a video of Thompson clearly having a good night out and cozying up with the unnamed woman.

According to another video posted by Ms. Caracoza, Thompson was in Milwaukee over the weekend after the Sacramento Kings took on the Bucks and took to the club after. Caracoza was there in the establishment with a friend filming her dancing. Thompson allegedly snatched the phone out of Caracoza’s hand, which got the attention of her husband, who allegedly snatched it back.

Thompson allegedly said to the couple that he’d gladly take a photo but he doesn’t want video. As Caracoza put it, Thompson appeared to be adamant against being filmed and incorrectly assumed that she was taking images of him. Caracoza explained that Thompson had the woman in question sitting on his lap and was in her ear over the course of the night.

From what is known, Thompson and Kardashian ceased being a couple but are co-parents to their young daughter. Thompson has yet to make any public statements regarding the latest clip to go viral, but Twitter has plenty to say and we’ve got those reactions below.

